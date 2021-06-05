Gonzaga loses second game of NCAA Baseball Championship to Oregon

The Zags now have a win or go home game against LSU on Sunday at 3 p.m.

EUGENE, Ore. — Gonzaga baseball got off to a rough start and didn't recover in a 7-3 loss to Oregon in their second game of the NCAA Baseball Championship on Saturday night.

Oregon scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Three of those were unearned runs due to errors by the Bulldogs.

The Zags showed some life in the bottom of the third inning with RBI hits from Tyler Rando and Andrew Orzel. They got within one run, trailing 4-3 after three innings.

The Ducks immediately responded with a RBI double from Aaron Zavala and then Gabe Matthews hit a two run home run int he top of the fourth inning to make it 7-3.

Gonzaga didn't score another run from there.

The Bulldogs are now in a win or go home situation in the NCAA Baseball Championship. They will play LSU again in the tournament after beating the Tigers 4-0 in their opening game of regionals.