Italy based Olimpia Milano signs Kevin Pangos to team

After his debut in the EuroLeague several years ago, Kevin Pangos has signed with Italian basketball with a two year contract.

MILAN, Italy — Gonzaga alumnus Kevin Pangos has been picked up by Italy-based basketball team Olimpia Milano.

"We strongly believe that Kevin Pangos is coming to Milano at exactly the right time: he has high-level EuroLeague experience, he is a proven winner, with the mental and basketball skills we're looking for in a point guard. We are delighted to have him on our team," Olimpia's general manager, Christos Stavropoulos, said in a statement.

Pangos has played all over Europe, from Spain with Herbalife Gran Canaria, Lithuania with Žalgiris Kaunas, Barcelona with FC Barcelona, and Saint Petersburg with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg. His most recent gig was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While he was at Gonzaga, he set the record for three-pointers with 322 three-pointers. He is also fifth overall for games played and points scored. Pangos also had a nine-three outing in his second game in Gonzaga, scoring 33 points.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play for such a great organization and to represent this nice city of Milan. I can't wait to get started, to work with this group of guys and help the team win as much as possible," Kevin Pangos said in a statement.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.