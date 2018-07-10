It's a testament to how far the program has come.

The Gonzaga men's basketball team held their annual Kraziness in the Kennel event on Saturday and the line to get in wrapped around the parking lot.

Watch the video above for Darnay Tripp's complete wrap up the day from the dunk contest to the scrimmage.

Right before the event it broke that 6'11 forward Jacob Larsen will quit basketball and remain at GU.

Larsen averaged 8.4 minutes last season and 2.9 points per game.

Gonzaga's front court is loaded this season with Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie, and Brandon Clarke.

