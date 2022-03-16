Gonzaga will face off against Georgia State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed, will face 16th seeded Georgia State at 1:15 p.m. in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — We've hit the under 24 hours mark for March Madness to tip-off. Gonzaga addressed the media today in Portland ahead of the tournament getting started.

"It's just so exciting, I mean, It's a big moment for all of us! Our whole season has been going towards this goal of coming here and winning a national championship. So, for it to finally be here and get that started is really cool," said sophomore Julian Strawther.

Gonzaga, the top seed in the tournament is set to face 16th seeded Georgia State in the opening round.

Number one seeds are 143-1 all time in the tournament.

The Zags are making sure they don't overlook the Panthers and become the second to lose.

"You start watching tape and you know, real apprehensiveness with a Georgia State squad. Kind of scratching my head and shocked that they're a 16 seed. I don't really see that, so we know we're in for a tough, hard fought game and have to play very good to move on," said head coach Mark Few.

"They play through their guards. They like to get some threes up. Their two bigs are tough guys, they rebound, defend, all that. So, they're a tough team and they're definitely going to come ready to play, so we got to be ready tomorrow," said senior Rasir Bolton.

For Bolton, Thursday marks the beginning of what enticed him most in deciding to finish his college career in Spokane.

"This is definitely the reason why I came here. To make a tournament run and try to win a national championship," said Bolton. "So, you know, I'm excited to be here. I don't think I have a 'this is it feeling' it's kind of more like 'this is it, it's time to play and live out my dream,' you know? So, I'm ready for it."

With the illustrious career Mark Few has had leading the Bulldogs, he knows what it takes to get where this team wants to be. He's proud of everything the group has accomplished thus far and is hoping it leads to the first championship in program history.