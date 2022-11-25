Gonzaga and Eastern Washington women's basketball game postponed

SPOKANE, Wash. — The women's basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington will be rescheduled.
The rescheduling was announced via press release from Gonzaga stating "Due to institution health and safety protocols, both teams mutually agreed to postpone the game and look for a date to reschedule."
The date to reschedule has not been announced. Gonzaga University women's basketball team is scheduled to face the Maine Blackbears on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
