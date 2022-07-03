No. 1 Gonzaga Men's Basketball defeats USF 81-71

Zags advance to WCC championship game tomorrow.

LAS VEGAS — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs received a strong performance from freshman center Chet Holmgren and led by as many as 24 points in the second half en route to an 81-71 victory over San Francisco in the semifinal round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Holmgren contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals in a solid showing on both sides of the ball.

Junior forward Drew Timme added 22 points and senior guard Andrew Nembhard registered 17 points and nine assists as the Zags as a team shot 58 percent from the floor.

Most of the work on the offensive side of the ball was done in the paint tonight for the Zags. Gonzaga had 52 points in the paint. USF could only muster 18.

USF got a brilliant second-half performance from senior guard Khalil Shabazz, who scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half. However, Gonzaga's defense held USF's other star guard, Jamaree Bouyea, to just five points and 1-10 shooting including 0-6 from three.

Julian Strawther slapping the Gonzaga sticker on the @WCChoops tournament bracket as No. 1 Gonzaga advances to the championship game after beating San Francisco 81-71 pic.twitter.com/NV841nd1LT — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) March 8, 2022