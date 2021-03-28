Gonzaga cruises by Creighton 83-65 to reach Elite 8

The Zags shot an incredible 76 percent on two-point field goal attempts.

Gonzaga men's basketball dominated Creighton in the Sweet 16 on Sunday to advance to the Elite 8.

The Bulldogs led from start to finish as they scored relentlessly on two-point field goal attempts. The Bluejays had no answer as Gonzaga shot 76 percent inside the three-point line.

Drew Timme led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Andrew Nembhard had 17 points and eight assists.

The defense was also imposing. Gonzaga held Creighton to just 40.6 percent from the field.

It is the second NCAA Tournament in a row the Zags have advanced to the Elite 8. The Bulldogs have done so three times in their last four tournaments.

Gonzaga will play the winner of USC and Oregon's Sweet 16 matchup on Sunday night. That game will be played on Tuesday.