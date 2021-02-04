Gonzaga's Corey Kispert named Senior CLASS First Team All-American

Kispert received the national honor for achievement in the classroom, community, character, and competition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball forward Corey Kispert was named a Senior CLASS First Team All-American on Friday.

He received the national honor for achievement in the classroom, community, character and competition. Kispert is one of five players nationally to make the first team.

He was on the West Coast Conference All-Academic team in 2020 as he currently holds a 3.79 GPA in his Master's program for Business Administration.

His work in the community includes summer camps for children with cancer and speak to children at local elemnentary schools each year about the importance of physical health, mental health, and academic achievement.

On the court, Kispert has averaged 18.9 points per game and five rebounds. He was named an Associated Press First Team All-American and West Coast Conference Player of the Year.