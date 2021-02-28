No. 1 Gonzaga stays unbeaten, tops LMU 86-69

The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount.

Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15.