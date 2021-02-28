x
No. 1 Gonzaga stays unbeaten, tops LMU 86-69

The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, and Loyola Marymount forward Keli Leaupepe, rear, and guard Joe Quintana (2) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount. 

The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season. 

Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15. 

The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas. Gonzaga now gets a lengthy break before the West Coast Conference tournament begins.

