No. 1 Gonzaga stays unbeaten, tops LMU 86-69

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount.
The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season.
Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15.
The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas. Gonzaga now gets a lengthy break before the West Coast Conference tournament begins.