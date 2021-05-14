Gonzaga chosen as predetermined preliminary-round for NCAA Baseball Championship

This could lead to the university hosting a regional and super-regional games.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga will be one of the universities to host the preliminary rounds of the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee said this could lead to the university hosting regionals and the super regionals.

The committee chose 20 sites for the preliminary rounds. They will then choose 16 for the regionals and eight sites super regionals, 16 and then eight.

Though the university was chosen as a site, it will have bearing on the team's chance of being selected for the 2021 Divison Baseball Championship. It also does not say anything about the seeding for the championship. The championship field will consist of 30 conference automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large qualifiers.

The official bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.

The 16 final predetermined sites will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

Earlier this season the Zag baseball team was ranked for the first time in four years. After the ranking, the team went on a COVID-19 pause on April 29.

Omaha, or as others may know it, the College World Series, is a place Gonzaga has never been to.