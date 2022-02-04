Gonzaga’s Holmgren, Timme, and Nembhard named top player candidates

Fans can vote now for the Zags Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, and Andrew Nembhard as player of the year candidates.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three of Gonzaga’s top players have made top 10 lists for the nation’s best college basketball players at their positions.

Bulldog freshman Chet Holmgren was named one of 10 candidates for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Drew Timme was named one of the 10 candidates for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Andrew Nembhard was named one of the 10 candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. All announcements come from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Gonzaga fans can vote for Holmgren, Timme, and Nembhard now at hoophallawards.com.

Holmgren is averaging 14.4 points per game, along with 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. He is fifth in the nation in shooting percentage, shooting 63.3% from the field, according to stats provided by Gonzaga University Athletics. Holmgren is also seventh in the nation in both total blocks (64) and blocks per game (3.37).

If Holmgren were to win the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, he would be the second Zags player in a row to do so. Timme won the award last year as a Sophomore.

This year, Timme is a candidate for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Previous winners of the award include Gonzaga alum Przemek Karnowski in 2017.

Timme is averaging 17.9 points per game, along with 6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is eighth in the nation in shooting percentage, shooting 62.1% from the field, according to stats provided by Gonzaga University Athletics.

Nembhard is one of the 10 candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

The Zags guard is averaging 10.4 points per game, along with 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Nembhard leads the West Coast Conference in assists per game and is second in assist to turnover ratio, according to stats provided by Gonzaga University Athletics.

In late February, the watch list of 10 players for each of the basketball positions will be narrowed to five. In March the finalists will be presented to a selection committee where a winner will be picked. No date has yet been set for the awards presentation.