Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren on watch list for Defensive Player of the Year

The freshman, Chet Holmgren, is one of 15 players named to the watch list.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren has been a star for the Bulldogs this season, especially on the defensive end. Now, his work is being recognized as he is one of 15 players named to the 2022 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year watch list.

Holmgren, a center for Gonzaga, has 58 blocks on the season and is averaging 3.41 blocks per game. Both numbers lead the West Coast Conference. Holmgren’s 58 blocks are the ninth most in college basketball this season, while he ranks seventh in blocks per game.

Holmgren has recorded a block in every game but one this season, with his season-high coming in his first game against Dixie State, where he had 7 blocks.

Holmgren is one of only three freshmen to make the latest defensive player watch list.

Here are the 15 players on the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year 2022 watch list:

Walker Kessler | Sophomore, Forward, Auburn

Jacob Gilyard | Senior, Guard, Richmond

Oscar Tshiebwe | Junior, Forward, Kentucky

Chet Holmgren | Freshman, Center, Gonzaga

Jamarion Sharp | Junior, Center, Western Kentucky

Christian Koloko | Junior, Center, Arizona

Kevin McCullar | Junior, Guard, Texas Tech

Mark Williams | Sophomore, Center, Duke

Tari Eason | Sophomore, Forward, LSU

Tyrese Hunter | Freshman, Guard, Iowa State

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua | Junior, Forward, Baylor

Kennedy Chandler | Freshman, Guard, Tennessee

Posh Alexander | Sophomore, Guard, St. John’s

Trayce Jackson-Davis | Junior, Forward, Indiana

Nathan Mensah | Senior, Forward, San Diego State