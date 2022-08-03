Gonzaga women win WCC Tournament over No. 15 BYU

The Gonzaga women's basketball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament after a big win over BYU in the WCC Championship game.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women's basketball team made it clear on Tuesday, they are an NCAA Tournament team. Gonzaga punched its ticket to the tournament by virtue of winning the WCC Championship over BYU 71-59.

It's a huge upset win for the Bulldogs who have struggled against the Cougars all season. The win also sent a message to the NCAA Tournament committee that Gonzaga is worthy of a higher seed.

The Zags were expected to make the tournament but there will certainly be less anxiety now on selection Sunday.

Center Melody Kempton led the Zags in scoring with 15 points. Kayleigh Truong added 12 points while Kaylynne Truong added 11 points.

The Gonzaga women got off to a fast start in the game. The Zags led by four points at the end of the first quarter and stretched that lead to eight points by halftime. The Bulldogs had a balanced attack in the half, with strong play Melody Kempton, Kayleigh Truong, and Yvonne Ejim. The Zags also looked good on defense, forcing multiple shot clock violations.

BYU made a run in the third quarter. The Cougars went on a 9-2 to close the third and move within five points of the Zags. BYU struggled with shooting but pulled down eight offensive rebounds in the third quarter alone.

The intensity picked up early in the 4th quarter, especially with Gonzaga. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to ten on a three-pointer from Kaylynne Truong, forcing BYU to call a timeout with 6:23 left in the game and try to regroup.

Gonzaga would not let up though fighting for the upset win.

NCAA Tournament

Both Gonzaga and BYU now set their sights on the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga is currently projected as a number 11 seed by ESPN. Prior to the game, ESPN listed the Bulldogs as a bubble team, narrowly earning on of the last four byes. It will be important for Gonzaga to maintain that spot in the final tournament bracket, so they don’t have to take part in one of the First Four games.

Gonzaga facing BYU a team the Zags have gone 0-2 against this season. pic.twitter.com/M8c982Znsu — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) March 8, 2022

BYU entered the game as a number five seed based on ESPN projections. BYU would love to earn a four seed and take control of their grouping but could also slide down.