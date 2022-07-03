Gonzaga and BYU: How to watch WCC Championship game on Tuesday

Gonzaga and No. 15 BYU take the court in the WCC Championship game. The winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women face No. 15 BYU on Tuesday with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line. The Bulldogs and Cougars will face off for the WCC women’s basketball championship in Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs, now 25-6 on the season, will be looking to win and secure a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Even with a loss, a strong showing against BYU could help bolster the Zag’s tournament credentials.

The Bulldogs are currently considered one of the last four byes according to projections from ESPN. The team wants to make a case it is a solid tournament team and hopes to avoid one of the First Four games.

BYU is already a lock for the tournament with ESPN projecting the Cougars to be a number 5 seed.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-BYU women’s basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs BYU WCC women’s basketball championship game will be aired on ESPNU. The game will also be streamed online on WatchESPN.

The game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Bulldogs vs Cougars

The Gonzaga women will have a prime opportunity to impress the tournament selection team as it prepares to face BYU. The Cougars are 26-2 on the season and ranked no. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

Gonzaga has struggled against BYU this season. The Zags lost at home on Feb. 5 by a score of 62-50. Gonzaga went into halftime with a 15-point lead in that game but was outscored by 27 points in the second half.

Gonzaga had another disappointing game on the road at BYU on Feb. 19. The Cougars won that game in dominating fashion, beating the Bulldogs 63-39. Once again, the Zags led going into the second quarter of the game but BYU really took over in the second half.

A win for the Bulldogs would guarantee them a spot in the NCAA Tournament and take away any concerns about them being a bubble team. BYU is already a lock for the tournament with ESPN projecting the Cougars to be a number 5 seed.