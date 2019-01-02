Key moment

The Zags opened up a comfortable lead with an 18-2 run late in the first half. Rui Hachimura scored seven points, Brandon Clarke added two buckets and Zach Norvell Jr. drilled a 3-pointer as Gonzaga led 41-20. GU maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Offensive MVP

Clarke was unstoppable inside and added a 3-pointer for good measure. The 6-foot-8 forward made 10 of 13 shots and scored 23 points. He also had a pair of offensive rebounds and two assists.

Defensive MVP

Hachimura did a nice job on BYU’s Yoeli Childs, who averages a WCC-leading 22.3 points. Hachimura’s strength helped limit Childs’ catches and the Zags employed a double-team when Childs did get the ball. He finished with just 12 points. He made 3 of 11 field-goal attempts.