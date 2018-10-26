SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs made the top 5 of yet another preseason men’s basketball poll.

The Zags took the No. 4 spot on the USA Today preseason coaches poll. This comes after the team nabbed the No. 3 spot on the Associated Press season poll on Sunday, Oct. 21.

PREVIOUS: Gonzaga men's basketball ranked No. 3 in latest AP poll

Kansas and Kentucky took the No. 1 and 2 spots, as they did on THE Associated Press poll. Duke beat Gonzaga in the USA Today rankings but sat at No. 4 on the AP poll.

The University of Washington ranked No. 24 on the USA Today poll and University of Oregon ranked No. 16. The UW Huskies also made the AP poll’s top 25.

Washington is visiting Gonzaga on Dec. 5.

Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Villanova, Nevada and Michigan State rounded out the Top 10.

Gonzaga faces Tennessee in Phoenix on Dec. 9 and North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Dec. 15.

Gonzaga’s regular-season opener is Nov. 6 versus Idaho State. The Zags play Central Washington in an exhibition game Nov. 1.

Earlier this month, the team announced that center forward Jacob Larsen will leave the team. Mark Few, Gonzaga’s head basketball coach, said the 6 ’11 red shirt sophomore left the team for personal reasons. Few also said while he will no longer play basketball for Gonzaga, he will still attend school there.

RELATED: Gonzaga basketball center forward Jacob Larsen will sit out this season

For a full Gonzaga basketball schedule, visit the Gonzaga Athletics website.

© 2018 KREM