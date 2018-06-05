After decommitting from Arizona and reopening his recruitment, four-star Brandon Williams chooses Arizona once again.

Go figure.

When it comes to recruiting, these kind of things happen. Williams had to seek other options in the wake of everything going on in Tuscon surrounding the FBI investigation. It just stinks Gonzaga and Oregon had to re-invest in a player who was, evidently, always going to go to Arizona unless something really strange happened.

Williams would have been an amazing piece for the Zags next season, but have no fear, Mark Few has a list of other top-tier players who should be very interested in coming to Spokane.

Joe Cremo out of Albany is a big name on the transfer market right now. Cremo would be another version of Jordan Mathews as the graduate transfer averaged almost 18 points per game last year and shot a remarkable 46 percent from beyond the arc. He would be a great compliment to Josh Perkins. Gonzaga would have to beat Kansas, Villanova, Texas and Creighton for his services.

Another name to look out for is Tramaine Isabell out of Drexel. He recently decided to transfer as he averaged 21 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season. He would be immediately eligible for 2018-2019.

Conventionally thinking says Mark Few is going to want someone who can make an impact next season. We have no idea how Joel Ayayi is going to look in his freshman season, along with Jesse Wade in his sophomore campaign, so getting a proficient scorer to back up Perkins is pivotal.

© 2018 KREM