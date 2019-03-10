SPOKANE, Wash — There is a lot of intrigue around this year's Gonzaga basketball team.

Kraziness in the Kennel will give us our first look at this year's squad, but who wins the three-point contest, or the skills challenge, or even how the scrimmage goes isn't what makes this version of Kraziness the most important ever.

It's the recruits who will be in the stands. Two five-star recruits and two four-star recruits will be in attendance. This event could set up the team for years to come. So let's meet who's going to be in town this weekend.

CHET HOLMGREN

We'll start with Class of 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren.

He's a 7'0" center that can hit from deep and has sky-rocketed up recruiting boards this summer. Just how high? Well, he is currently 24/7 Sports No. 1 ranked center in his class and the No. 2 ranked player in the country. So yes, he is one of the five-star recruits I was referencing.

He has offers from the likes of Kansas, Memphis, Florida State, and Tennessee. If the Zags were to nab, him he'd be their highest rated recruit ever, and they just might be able to because of Holmgren's connection to another highly touted GU recruit.

JALEN SUGGS

That guy's name is Jalen Suggs. Jalen and Chet are friends and play on the same high school team in Minneapolis.

Suggs is the other five-star recruit who will be in the building Saturday.

You know how Anton Watson didn't make the FIBA U-19 USA basketball team this summer? Well, Suggs did and he still has another year of high school.

The 2020 recruit averaged 9.6 points per game at the FIBA tournament this summer and had three games where he got over double digits. He didn't play more than 20 minutes a game, so relatively efficient.

He's the No. 3 combo guard in the country and No. 10 in his class overall. Much like Chet, if Gonzaga gets Suggs, he will be the highest rated recruit ever and here's the deal-- they probably will get him.

There are reports out there that Suggs is pretty much locked on GU, and I have a source in the basketball world who's confirmed that to me as well. Don't be surprised if Suggs commits on Saturday to GU or shortly there after.

JULIAN STRAWTHER

So let's get to the four-star recruits, who are both verbally committed.

Julian Strawther verbally committed to Gonzaga back in April.

The 6'7", Class of 2020 wing hails from Las Vegas and is ranked 15th in the country at his position and 63rd overall. He can also play the four.

Strawther also played in the FIBA U-19 tournament last summer for Puerto Rico and dominated. Averaging 22 points per game including a 40 point performance in his final game against Russia.

DOMINICK HARRIS

Harris has been verbally committed to Gonzaga since he was a sophomore in high school. Ever since then, the 6'4" combo guard has been working it. I mean, outside of the coaching staff, this guy has been Gonzaga's best recruiter ever. This past year he's lobbied both Strawther and Suggs hard to come to GU and it looks like he's going to go two-for-two.

Harris is the No. 8 ranked combo guard in the country and ranked 60th in the 2020 class overall.

He also already has in a SportsCenter Top 10 No. 1 play via a nasty dunk he laid down last season.

KRAZINESS IN THE KENNEL

Kraziness in the Kennel starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday and is the one Gonzaga basketball event this season that is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m.. Normally, Gonzaga recruits sit on the baseline right next to the Gonzaga bench, so keep a lookout.

RELATED: A look at the new batch of Gonzaga Bulldog basketball players

RELATED: Gonzaga releases men's basketball non-conference schedule, opens against Alabama State

RELATED: Gonzaga men's basketball will play Saint Mary's on Senior Night in 2019-2020 season