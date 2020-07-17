Why Gonzaga teams playing more than a few fall non-conference games seems unlikely

It has to do with the Coronavirus, but it's not what you think.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The WCC announced on Thursday that they are delaying the start of competition for their fall sports teams until September 24th due to Coronavirus concerns.

It's not a surprise considering similar announcements have come from pretty much every other collegiate sports league in the country.

But one thing is different. Non-conference games have not been ruled out.

According to The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil, one of the reasons why non-conference games are still on the table is so teams can play a local non-conference schedule. If the Zags are confined to a local non-conference schedule, their fall sports programs will take a huge hit compared to other WCC schools.

Source: West Coast Conference will delay start of fall sports until September 24. Non conf games ok for now. Hope is to allow flexibility for nearby non-league games if possible. — Dana O'Neil😷 (@DanaONeilWriter) July 16, 2020

Why?

Well, the majority of the conference’s schools are in California. Scheduling local non-conference games won’t be as difficult for those programs. For schools like Gonzaga, Portland, and BYU it’s much trickier.

Even if Gonzaga is able to play on the western side of the state, Washington only has four other division I schools. However, you have to take away Washington and Washington State because the Pac-12 has already announced their fall sports teams will only play conference games. We can add in Idaho though. That makes three teams the Zags could play in non-conference competitions. However the quality of those teams (who play in the Big Sky and the WAC) are not the same quality as the teams some WCC teams could schedule in California.

By the way— the Gonzaga men’s soccer team is the only Division I men’s soccer team in our area. Seattle U is the only other Division I men’s soccer team in our state that hasn’t called off non-conference play yet.

University of Portland is in an even worse position with only one other Division I school currently able to play non-conference games in Oregon, Portland State.

Basically if O’Neil’s sourcing is correct, this policy straight up doesn’t work for Gonzaga.

I think it’s unfair to let some schools play more non-conference games than others simply because of where they are located.

So why wouldn’t the WCC just call off their non-conference schedule, or just call off fall sports altogether, like other conferences have done?

Power Five conferences have the luxury of being able to play in conference and face quality competition when they play each other.

In conferences like the WCC, the gap between the best and worst teams is much wider. If you’re a Gonzaga basketball fan, you’re pretty aware of this as everyone and their mom likes to hold against the Zags that they play in a weak conference.

Basically, in my mind, the WCC wants to keep their non-conference games so that the best teams can continue to have a good resume. Unfortunately, like I said, I don’t think non-conference games will stay on the table. That means the gaps between the have and have nots, aka the Power Fives and non-Power Fives, could become even wider if, by some miracle, we have fall sports. The non-Power Five teams won’t get as many reps against quality competition, and those teams could be weaker because of it.

I do want to add that the WCC said in their release that fall sports teams can continue to practice as they await the start of the season.