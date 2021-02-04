What to know for Gonzaga's Final Four game against UCLA

Gonzaga is a 14 point favorite. The Bulldogs and Bruins will play on Saturday at 5:34 p.m. It will be televised on KREM.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball will take on UCLA in the Final Four on Saturday with a chance to return to the national championship game.

The Bulldogs are the top overall seed. The Bruins have made a Cinderella run as an 11 seed.

As the Zags look to make it back to the title game, here's what you need to know about this matchup.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Gonzaga is trying to complete an undefeated season capped off by a national championship. The title would be the first in program history.

If they win against UCLA, it will be the second national championship game Gonzaga has ever reached. The other came in 2017 when the Bulldogs lost in the national championship to North Carolina.

The Zags have won their last 27 games by double-digits, which is an NCAA record.

UCLA looks to continue their remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament. It wasn't that long ago when an 11 seed made it to the Final Four. In 2018, Loyola Chicago did so too.

The lowest seed to reach the national championship game is an 8 seed. The lowest seed to ever win the national title was 8 seed Villanova in 1985.

The Bruins have a storied history as they've won 11 national titles and have reached the Final Four 19 times.

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

He's averaging 21.3 points per game so far in the Big Dance and he has a favorable matchup coming up. None of UCLA's starting five players are taller than 6-foot-9.

A smaller lineup could favor not only Timme, but the Bulldogs. Gonzaga also plays small ball with their lineup, but they're considerably bigger at a few positions compared to UCLA.

The Bruins have also been inconsistent with their free throw shooting and their bench contribution. If those aren't clicking against Gonzaga, in which they'll need every point they can get, it could very well be lights out for the Bruins.

UCLA has been shooting well from three-point range at 37 percent this season. However, the Bulldogs have held opponents to 28 percent three-point shooting in the NCAA Tournament so far.

SERIES HISTORY IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga and UCLA have played twice in the NCAA Tournament. Each team has won a game in those meetings.

The infamous 2006 matchup in the Sweet 16 leaves Gonzaga fans with a bad taste in their moth.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 17 points in the first half. The Zags led 71-62 with 3:26 left in the game. UCLA went on an 11-0 run to steal an unfathomable win.

It was Adam Morrison's last game with Gonzaga.

In 2015, these two teams squared off again in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and it was a much different story.

The Zags dominated the Bruins in the second half and won easily. Przemek Karnowski had 18 points, nine rebounds and a couple of behind the back assists to Domantas Sabonis in the win.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN?

Gonzaga is a 14 point favorite over UCLA

GAME TIME

The game will happen on Saturday, April 3 at 5:34 p.m. The game will be televised on KREM.