WCC, Gonzaga to delay start of fall sports until September 24th

The conference has not ruled out non-conference games just yet.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's sports teams will be heading the field, court, and water a bit later than normal this fall.

The WCC has announced that they will not allow their fall sports teams to compete in athletic competition until September 24th due to Coronavirus concerns. This change affects traditional fall sports such as soccer, volleyball, and cross country and also sports that compete in both the fall and spring including tennis, rowing, and golf.

The conference has not ruled out playing non-conference games yet, unlike other larger conferences. According to The Athletic's Dana O'Neil, the hope is for teams to play non-conference games against local opponents still.

Teams can still hold both voluntary and mandatory related activities, such as practice, before the season starts on September 24th.