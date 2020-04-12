Watch KREM's Bulldog Madness special before Gonzaga vs. Baylor on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. KREM 2 will air a Bulldog Madness special show before the top-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball team plays second ranked Baylor.
The show will highlight compelling stories and keys to the game prior to the highly anticipated matchup. Our KREM 2 sports team spoke with several members of the Zags both past and present:
- Head coach Mark Few and guard Andrew Nembhard will talk about the big game and what it means to them.
- Former Gonzaga star Rob Sacre, who also played in the NBA, broke down his thought's on this year's Gonzaga squad and their ceiling. He gave his insight on what the Zags have been doing well and where they could improve.
- Former Bulldogs walk-on Rem Bakamus chatted about his experience going into this game. He is currently a graduate assistant for Baylor.
- We also have a story with Gonzaga Coordinator of Basketball Administration TJ Benson, who helped get this game on the schedule in the first place. He talked about what went into locking in this high-caliber game on the non-conference slate this early in the season.