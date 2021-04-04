WATCH: Jalen Suggs books Gonzaga's ticket to NCAA championship with buzzer beater

Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against the Bruins.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Suggs' three-point buzzer beater that lifted #1 Gonzaga over #11 UCLA in overtime on Saturday will go down in history as one of the greatest shots in college basketball.

Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against the Bruins. Watch it here.

Johnny Juzang scored 31 points for UCLA, including a tying basket with 3.3 seconds left. But Suggs took the inbound pass, dribbled just past midcourt and launched the shot. It banked in after the buzzer sounded.

The moment still doesn't feel real for Suggs.

"I still can’t speak... I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until a wake up tomorrow," Suggs said during a postgame press conference.

Though it's unbelievable for Suggs, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said this type of miracle shot isn't out of character for him.

“We made a lucky one at the end but I’m just telling you he makes those ones all the time in practice when we practice late-game situations," Few said postgame. "He’s just got this magical aura. I knew when he shot it, it was going in.”

Watch Suggs' incredible buzzer beater below:

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.



GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

KREM's Brenna Greene was able to witness the Zags' win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"Wow. Just wow. I'm speechless. Wow," she tweeted.

MOMENT THAT CAME OFF JALEN SUGGS HANDS I KNEW. WOOOOWWW. GONZAGA IS GOING TO THE NATTY. pic.twitter.com/jSvvg98nlC — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 4, 2021

Suggs is definitely not taking Gonzaga's historic season and run in the NCAA Tournament for granted.

“You're never going to get another moment like this. You’re never going to relive this. My perspective is I’m going to give it all," he said on being one game away from winning a national championship.

Drew Timme may have said it best, though: "That's what March is all about." We couldn't agree more.

The Bulldogs will face #1 Baylor on Monday at 6 p.m. PT on KREM 2 with a chance at the program's first national title on the line.