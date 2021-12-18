Three Keys: What Gonzaga has to do to beat No. 25 Texas Tech

Gonzaga will play its fifth ranked opponent this season on Saturday in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — No. 5 Gonzaga is set to face No. 25 Texas Tech in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday in Phoenix.

Tipoff is set for noon in Arizona with a local time of 10 AM PT. You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech game on KREM 2.

Now, let's hop into our three keys to a Bulldogs victory.

Lock down Terrence Shannon Jr.

If you slow down Terrence Shannon Jr, you certainly improve your chances at beating the Red Raiders.

The junior guard has unique size and skills at 6'6" he's a walking bucket. Shannon Jr. is Shooting 48% from the field and has knocked down 11 three's with a shooting percentage of 36% from deep.

He was named to the preseason John R. Wooden award watch list, given to the countries best player, and the preseason All-Big 12 team. Simply put, he's legit.

In Texas Tech's two biggest games this season, he led the team in points with 18 in a win over a ranked Tennessee team and 17 in the team's only loss to Providence.

Now, it is worth noting Shannon Jr. did leave the Red Raiders last game against Arkansas State on Tuesday with back spasms. He is expected to be a full go for Saturday.

Feed the big fellas

We talked about Texas Tech's star. How about Gonzaga's stars?

The Zags have struggled from three point range of late, shooting 28% since the loss to Duke.

However, the Bulldogs are still shooting 53% from the field, in large part thanks to Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren who are both shooting over 63%.

So, why not feed the big fellas?

Texas Tech has only two players on its roster that stand over 6'8", 6'11" Daniel Batcho is the only player over 6'9", there is a mismatch there you can take advantage of if you're the Bulldogs.

Stop Texas Tech from making three's

Texas Tech has played what you could call a cupcake schedule. In fact, the Red Raiders had the worst strength of schedule in the country until two tough games.

One a low scoring win that could have easily been a loss against Tennessee and the other a loss to Providence.

The similarity in both? The Red Raiders struggled from three point land.

In an all around ugly game, Texas Tech shot 4-for-24 from deep against Tennessee, that's 17% if you're doing math at home, and shot 30% going 7-for-23 against Providence.