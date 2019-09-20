SPOKANE, Wash. — Kraziness in the Kennel certainly won't lack star power this year.

Between the Gonzaga players and Gonzaga recruits in attendance, there will be a lot of good basketball players in the building.

Stockrisers.com's Jake Weingarten reported on Thursday night that five-star 2021 center Chet Holmgren will be in attendance as the Zags have their opening event of the season.

Holmgren joins five-stars Walker Kessler and Jalen Suggs and four-stars Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther at the event.

Strawther and Harris are already verbally committed to Gonzaga, while there have been a lot of whispers that Suggs' commitment is all but locked up.

Suggs, Harris, Strawther, and Kessler are all class of 2020 players, while Holmgren is in the class of 2021.

Kraziness in the Kennel is October 5th starting at 4 PM.

