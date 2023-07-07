Spokane native and Gonzaga baseball alum Alek Jacob called up to Padres

North Central high school and Gonzaga alum Alek Jacob has been called up to the major leagues with the San Diego Padres.

SAN DIEGO — North Central high school and Gonzaga alum Alek Jacob has been called up to the major leagues with the San Diego Padres.

Jacob became the 28th former Gonzaga Bulldog to make the major leagues and the third active Zag in the MLB after the Padres called him up on Friday.

Jacob has spent the 2023 season with the Padres Double-A affiliate San Anotnio Missions, hurling 27.1 innings in 18 appearances, striking out 32 and walking just eight. His 2023 campaign has led to an impressive 1.32 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.

The 25-year-old Spokane native is ranked as the Padres No. 26 prospect. He has spent this season in the bullpen where he has tallied five saves in five opportunities with the Missions.

Jacob was drafted by the Padres in the 16th round of the 2021 draft after spending four seasons at Gonzaga, where he earned WCC Pitcher of the Year in his senior year.



The Padres are set to host the New York Mets for their final series before the All-Star break. Friday's opener begins at 6:40 p.m. PT.

𝑪𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫 𝑼𝑷! Welcome to the show, Alek Jacob 👊 RELEASE 🗞️: http://bitly.ws/KGXh #GDTBAZ | #ProZags Posted by Gonzaga Baseball on Friday, July 7, 2023

