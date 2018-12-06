(6/20/2018):

North Dakota grad transfer Geno Crandall tells me he will visit Xavier this weekend and Gonzaga next weekend. Also plans to visit Colorado State next week. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 20, 2018

6/12/2018

According to Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis, Mark Few and company have reached out to North Dakota senior transfer Geno Crandall.

That name should be familiar because when UND came to the Kennel in 2017, the guard scored 28 points to almost upset the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga would love some veteran experience in the backcourt behind Josh Perkins who has a freshman in Joel Ayayi waiting in the wings.

Crandall has started all three years at North Dakota and averaged 14.3 PPG with 2 steals per contest. He also shot better than 50 percent from the field each of his last two years.

The Zags have a couple of scholarships to work with so we're all eager to see what happens on this front.

Former DeLaSalle HS & North Dakota star Geno Crandall (@genocrandall) has been in contact with Gonzaga, Xavier, Colorado St., and New Mexico State. He also has met with the #Gophers, who as of now don't have any scholarship openings. The graduate transfer scores, shoots, defends. pic.twitter.com/BqoGcefD87 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 11, 2018

