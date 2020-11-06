PORTLAND, Ore. — CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Thursday afternoon that Gonzaga will play the University of Southern California in the PK Invitational in Portland on November 17.

Oregon and BYU will also face off against each other in the event. That was previously reported last year.

USC is the latest team to be added to one of Gonzaga's most ambitious non-conference schedules ever.

Gonzaga will also play Pac-12 teams Arizona and Washington at home this coming season.

They also will reportedly play two other neutral site games. The program has already confirmed they will play Texas Tech on December 19th in Phoenix as part of the Jerry Coangelo Classic. Stadium's Jeff Goodman also reported that the team will play Tennessee on December 8th in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Zags Thanksgiving week tournament is also loaded. They will play in the Orlando Invitational, which will include Michigan State, Auburn and Xavier. There is a high likelihood the Bulldogs will play two of those three teams during the tournament.

Gonzaga will also travel to Texas to take on the Longhorns on November 13.

That means Gonzaga will take on at least six schools from power five conferences this season, with the possibility of playing eight. The majority of the power five schools they are playing are also legit NCAA Tournament teams.

The Zags are already considered one of the best teams in the country next year, provided Joel Ayayi, Filip Petrusev, and Corey Kispert return to school. Multiple outlets have them ranked No. 1 currently in their preseason rankings, including CBS Sports.

