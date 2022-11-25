No. 6 Gonzaga routs Portland State 102-78 behind Smith's terrific performance off the bench

Junior guard Malachi Smith scores 23 points off the bench to lead all scorers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six players for No. 6 Gonzaga scored in double figures as the Zags defeated Portland State 102-78 to kick off the Phil Knight 85 Legacy Tournament in Portland.

Junior transfer guard Malachi Smith led all scorers with 23 points off the bench. He was also a perfect 5-5 from beyond the three point arc in the victory.

Senior guard Rasir Bolton had 14 points and added a career high eight assists, with no turnovers.

The Gonzaga bench outscored Portland State's bench 41-21 in the game. Sophomore guard Hunter Sallis had 12 points to add to Smith's gargantuan effort off the bench.

Senior forward Drew Timme had an efficient 18 points on 7-8 shooting in just 28 minutes as he gears up for a physical battle tomorrow with Purdue's 7'4" center Zach Edey.

Gonzaga sophomore center Efton Reid III played just three minutes as he also was saved for tomorrow's matchup with Edey.