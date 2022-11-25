No. 6 Gonzaga routs Portland State 102-78 behind Smith's terrific performance off the bench

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six players for No. 6 Gonzaga scored in double figures as the Zags defeated Portland State 102-78 to kick off the Phil Knight 85 Legacy Tournament in Portland.
Junior transfer guard Malachi Smith led all scorers with 23 points off the bench. He was also a perfect 5-5 from beyond the three point arc in the victory.
Senior guard Rasir Bolton had 14 points and added a career high eight assists, with no turnovers.
The Gonzaga bench outscored Portland State's bench 41-21 in the game. Sophomore guard Hunter Sallis had 12 points to add to Smith's gargantuan effort off the bench.
Senior forward Drew Timme had an efficient 18 points on 7-8 shooting in just 28 minutes as he gears up for a physical battle tomorrow with Purdue's 7'4" center Zach Edey.
Gonzaga sophomore center Efton Reid III played just three minutes as he also was saved for tomorrow's matchup with Edey.
The Zags advance to the semifinals of the Phil Knight 85 Legacy Tournament. They will face No. 24 Purdue tomorrow night at the Moda Center. Tip off for that game is set for 8:30 PM. The game can be seen on ESPN.