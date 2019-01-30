SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball is facing one of its rivals away from The Kennel on Thursday night.

The Zags will take on the Brigham Young University Cougars in the Marriott Center at 8 p.m. BYU is tied for second place with San Francisco in the WCC, while Gonzaga holds the top spot.

Former Zag Dan Dickau will be on the call for the game.

BYU beat Gonzaga’s rival St. Mary’s by five points last Thursday. The Zags have yet to lose a game in conference play, a NCAA record the team set with its last 98-39 win over Santa Clara.

Gonzaga is heading into the game with a 19-2 overall record and a 6-0 conference record. BYU has a 13-9 overall record and a 5-2 conference record.

According to ESPN’S Basketball Power Index, Gonzaga is favored to win the game by 91.1 percent.

“Both groups have done a really nice job of understanding what it takes to win on the road. You gotta amp up your toughness, you gotta take care of the ball – that’s of supreme importance. And obviously be able to kinda have your defense travel,” head coach Mark Few said ahead of the game.

Gonzaga remains at No. 4 on the latest Associated Press college basketball. The team was ranked No. 1 in the week 5 AP poll after its historic win over No. 1 Duke.

Gonzaga later fell to No. 4 after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers and again dropped to No. 8 after a loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Since then, the team has been on a winning streak.

Tennessee leads the most AP recent poll. Duke and Virginia round out the top 3, with Michigan following Gonzaga.

BYU is not ranked on the AP Top 25 Poll.

In 2018, Gonzaga beat BYU in three games, including one during the West Coast Tournament.

You can watch Gonzaga take on BYU at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene contributed to this report.

