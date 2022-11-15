Three Keys: No. 2 Gonzaga preparing to take on No. 12 Texas in first true road game Wednesday

Zags and Longhorns will tip off tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in Austin. The game can be seen on ESPN.

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 2 Gonzaga looks to improve to 3-0 when they face No. 12 Texas in the team's first true road game Wednesday at the brand new Moody Center in Austin.

"We are definitely going into hostile territory with Texas, especially after what happened in the game last year and their new arena. But, it should be exciting and will be a great test for us," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said.

In last year's game at the Kennel, the Zags won by 12 points behind a masterful performance from senior forward Drew Timme. This brings us to our first key to Wednesday's game.

Key #1: Get Timme the ball early and often

Timme dazzled with a career high 37 points in last season's matchup with the Longhorns and pretty much singlehandedly willed the Zags back into the game on Friday night aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

Timme is undoubtedly the key to the Gonzaga offense and getting him going early will be pivotal to victory against Texas.

Key #2: Contain Texas guards

The second key will be containing Texas's guards on the defensive side of the ball. The Longhorns have had at least four players in double figures in both games this season and are led offensively by senior guards Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice, as well as sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.

That trio scored in double figures in both games and has combined to shoot 52 percent from the field for Texas this season.

Carr scored just 11 points in the game last season on 4-13 shooting. A win tomorrow will require another standout defensive performance on the perimeter.

Key #3: Provide Timme with help

The third key to this game is simple, Drew Timme needs some help. The Zags had an unusual shooting environment in the Armed Forces Classic and Timme had to put the team on his shoulders en route to the victory over Michigan State.

In Austin, Gonzaga's guards must help shoulder the load. Expect bounce back performances from Julian Strawther, Nolan Hickman and Rasir Bolton.

Bolton had 16 points in last year's game and Anton Watson added 10 of his own, so all three Zags who scored in double figures in last year's game, will be on the court Wednesday. The Zags will look to return to their normal offensive rhythm in a much improved shooting environment.

The Matchup:

Gonzaga is 4-0 all time against Texas and will look to improve to 5-0 on Wednesday. Tip off in the Moody Center is set for 6:30 p.m.and the game can be seen on ESPN.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.