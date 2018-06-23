The Los Angeles Lakers signed Johnathan Williams III to their summer league roster.

The former Gonzaga forward went to Instagram Friday evening to make the announcement to fans. The big man posted a photo of him with the well-known photo of Kobe Bryant celebrating the Lakers’ 2010 NBA championship in the background.

Williams captioned the post, “Ain’t no stress on me Lord, I’m movin’ forward”

The Athletic's Bill Oram confirmed the signing in a Twitter post Friday.

Williams hadtwo seasons (2016-2018) in a Zags jersey after transferring from Missouri at the start of the 2015-2016 season.

During his final season that Gonzaga all the way to the Lakers’ home court at the Staples Center for the NCAA Sweet 16, Williams reached the 1,000-point mark and the 1,000-rebound mark, becoming the second Zag in program history to hit both milestones.

Williams finished his senior season averaging 13.4 points in 37 games and shooting 56.3 percent from the field. He also accumulated 27 steals, 40 blocks and averaged 8.46 rebounds.

Williams follows in the footsteps of a number of former Zags who also played for the Lakers, including Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and Ronny Turiaf.

