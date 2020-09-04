SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM is airing a special on Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. looking back at the past year for both the Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams.

The special will include our favorite Gonzaga features of the year and interviews with Gonzaga seniors Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder, Katie Campbell, and Jessie Loera. We will also show all of the seniors' best moments in a Gonzaga uniform.

The special will re-air on Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m. on KREM and will also be posted online after it airs on Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of what will air in the special:

Segment one: Top five moments of both of the Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams' seasons and a look back on Ryan Woolridge's best moments in a Gonzaga uniform.

Segment two: Feature on current Gonzaga guard Will Graves and his dad, former Gonzaga women's basketball coach Kelly Graves, and a feature on Gonzaga freshman Drew Timme and his epic handshakes.

Segment three: Admon Gilder interview and a look back on his best moments in a Gonzaga uniform.

Segment four: Katie Campbell interview and a look back on her best moments in a Gonzaga uniform.

Segment five: Feature on Jill Townsend and her overcoming the injury she sustained at the WCC Tournament during her sophomore year.

Segment six: Jessie Loera interview and a look back on her best moments in a Gonzaga uniform.

Segment seven: Sitting down with Killian Tillie's parents before the season started.

Segment eight: Killian Tillie interview and a look back on his best moments in a Gonzaga uniform.

RELATED: 'It was surreal': Aaron Cook breaks down his commitment to Gonzaga

RELATED: Coronavirus's impacts on NBA Draft, local college players

RELATED: Rui Hachimura plays in NBA 2K20 Tournament, Killian Tillie is his water boy