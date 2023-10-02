Limited tickets available for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel

A limited number of tickets will be available to the general public starting Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. The event starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel is just around the corner, and the general public is getting a shot to get one of the limited tickets available.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is gearing up to showcase its skills and give fans a sneak peek into the upcoming 2023-24 season at the Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel event. The free annual event is happening on Sunday, Oct. 7, and a limited number of tickets will be available to the general public starting at noon on Tuesday.

Fans can click here to claim free tickets to the event until supply runs out. Fans are limited to two tickets per claim.

Kraziness in the Kennel kicks off on Sunday at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball team will host Numerica FanFest in the Kennel on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to the event, and the event is free with no ticket required.

Both teams made appearances in the NCAA Tournament last year. The women's basketball team starts its 2023-24 season on Nov. 12, 2023, against Toledo, while the men's team's season tips off on Nov. 10 against Yale.

