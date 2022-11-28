No. 23 Gonzaga women's basketball defeats Maine 62-43

Four Zags scored in double figures and Maine was held to under 35% shooting from the field.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four Zags scored in double figures and the GU defense held Maine to just 34.7 percent shooting from the field as No. 23 Gonzaga defeated the Black Bears 62-43 at the McCarthey Athletic Center Monday evening.

Senior guard Kaylynne Truong led the Zags with 15 points and dished out six highlight reel assists to pace the Gonzaga offense.

Brynna Maxwell added 13 points and Yvonne Ejim and Eliza Hollingsworth added 10 points apiece for the Zags.

The Zags shot 50 percent as a team from beyond the three point arc, Maine was held to just 26.3 percent from three.

Gonzaga improves to 6-1 on the season. Next up for the Zags is a trip to Nacogdoches, Texas for a matchup with the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Thursday. Tip off for that game is set for 3:30 p.m.

