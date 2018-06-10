Gonzaga is slated for one of the toughest non-conference schedules in Division I basketball this season, and some are starting to take notice.

Sports Illustrated observed the Zags' daunting schedule and ranked their non-conference schedule as the second toughest non-conference schedule in the NCAA.

The article pointed out Gonzaga's particularly tough matchups at the start of December, following a stacked schedule at the Maui Invitational between Nov. 19 and 21.

Gonzaga has a difficult two-week stretch at the beginning of December, starting with preseason Final Four contender Tennessee at a neutral site in Phoenix on Dec. 9. Then the Zags will jump on a plane and head to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face the Tar Heels in a 2017 NCAA Final Four rematch on Dec. 15.

The Zags will also have some tough opponents in Lahaina, Hawaii, for the Maui Invitational, including Illinois and likely the winner of the Arizona-Iowa State game.

Sports Illustrated also listed the Nov. 15 matchup with Texas A&M in Spokane, and early December games against Pac-12 opponent Washington and Creighton as notable games.

Kentucky's non-conference schedule, which includes games against Duke, North Carolina, Louisville and Seton Hall, was ranked the toughest in the NCAA.

Washington also made the list, with the Huskies' non-conference schedule ranking the eighth toughest. The schedule includes games at Gonzaga and Auburn, and against Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Texas A&M.

© 2018 KREM