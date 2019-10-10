SPOKANE, Wash. — The last time Gonzaga fans saw Jill Townsend on a basketball court, she was swiftly whisked off after tearing multiple ligaments in her leg at the WCC Tournament.

"Pain is one of the first things that come to mind but it was just kind a whirlwind," Townsend reflected. "Everything that happened seemed so fast. From just getting hauled off the court to the ambulance to the hospital to the hotel room. Everything kind of just really happened fast."

Battling back through from a major injury is difficult, but it wasn’t just physically challenging for Townsend.

Mentally, it’s presented challenges as well.

"It’s been tough. It’s something I’ve never gone through before. I’ve never had a big injury. Just the sprained ankles or the bumps and bruises. It’s something I had no prior experience in so it’s all been new to me," said the junior. "It’s been difficult. It’s a big challenge to trust that my body is ready to come back. That even though I missed most of the off season getting better, that I still have time to catch up and just get back in the swing of things basketball-wise. It’s been difficult in that way, but I think I’m making progress."

However, in a way, the injury has helped her mentally as well.

"It’s given me a new look or a new appreciation. Having to sit on the sidelines and not be able to compete was just the worst thing to me. I love to compete. Not being able to step out there and help in any way that I can was really tough. I tried to find different ways to help rebounding when I could on my scooter or just kind of being the cheerleader. It was hard."

And so the guard brings those experiences into a new season.

One where she’s expected to step up both physically and emotionally, as the Zags lost three starters to graduation.

"It’s big. It’s different than any role I’ve taken before during my freshman and sophomore year. I’m not sure yet what leadership we need. There’s all different types that the team needs. I’m trying to find my role, find what the team needs from me. I think I’m getting there. It’s fun, but it’s a lot of pressure."

When asked to describe her leadership style, she hearkens back to one of the three players who graduated-- and that player Spokane is very familiar with.

"When I look up to a leader, I think of Laura (Stockton)," Townsend said of her former point guard. "She was very passionate. Whether it was in practice or in a game, she wanted to win and she was going to push everyone else to win because she knew she couldn’t do it by herself. She really showed her passion through her leadership and I always kind of admired that about her and thought that was a very impactful way to lead a team. She wasn’t afraid to get into someone’s face when they needed to perform better or hustle more or have a better attitude. I always kind of admired that about her because it showed her willingness to do anything to win. Maybe that’s kind of a leadership style I’m leaning to, but maybe I can make it my own way."

Ironically, both Townsend and Stockton suffered season ending injuries in the same game last season.

They both sat and watched from the bench as the team played in the NCAA Tournament and eventually lost in the second round by six points to #4 seeded Oregon State.

As every team heads into a new season there are obviously new goals. For Townsend, and perhaps her team, her injury has the Zags dreaming even bigger.

"Last year kind of-- we had such a great season. Not to say it ended disappointingly at all, me and Laura sitting out. Those guys who played Oregon State, they played their hearts out and they couldn’t have done a better game. I can’t say it was disappointing, but it left an itch I guess that we could’ve gone further than we did. So we can build on that hopefully this year."

Your first chance to see the Gonzaga women's basketball team this season will be Saturday, October 12th at their annual Fan Fest event at The Kennel. The event will start at 4 PM.