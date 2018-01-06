SPOKANE, Wash.-- Gonzaga University's men's basketball coach Mark Few announced on Friday that upcoming sophomore, Jesse Wade will transfer from the men's basketball program.

Wade is a 6' 1" guard from Kaysville, Utah. He appeared in 20 games during his freshman season.

“I want to thank everyone who has made my time at Gonzaga such a memorable time in my life,” Wade said. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the culture at Gonzaga and for all of the incredible memories that I was able to share with such amazing people around me."

During the 2017-2018 season, he scored 26 points and played a season-high 19 minutes during the game against Incarnate Word.

Wade joined the team last year after completing a two-year mission trip.

“Jesse is a fantastic young man with high character and strong values,” Few said. “He is an incredible teammate who is an exceptionally hard worker and a tremendous role model. We have truly appreciated everything he has given us on and off of the court and enjoyed having Jesse in our program. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

