Gonzaga's Brian Kalmer and WSU's Cam Magee drafted in the 18th round of MLB Draft

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two local athletes were selected in the 18th round of the MLB Draft. Gonzaga first baseman Brian Kalmer was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and WSU third baseman Cam Magee went to the Atlanta Braves.

Kalmer made his way to Gonzaga after being named the 2022 NJCAA Division One National Player of the Year after hitting .421 at Wabash Valley with 20 home runs and driving in 109.

He did not slow down at all in Spokane, hitting .358 with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in en route to first-team All-WCC honors.

Kalmer may return to Gonzaga for his senior season due to being drafted so late in the MLB Draft, or he could choose to begin his pro career in the Cubs' system.

Magee hit .297 with three home runs and 36 runs batted in during his sophomore season at WSU. The Arizona State transfer also had a 15-game on-base streak.

Magee could forgo a pro career for now and return to WSU for his junior season and look to improve his draft position next year, but he tweeted that he may be focused on being a Brave.

