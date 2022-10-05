West Coast Conference coaches vote Gonzaga women's basketball to finish first in preseason poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — West Coast Conference (WCC) coaches have voted the 2022-2023 Gonzaga women's basketball team to finish first in a preseason poll.
The Zags gained nine first-place votes from coaches in the WCC (coaches were not allowed to vote for their team).
Gonzaga seniors Kayleigh Truong, Kaylynne Truong and junior Yvonne Ejim were also named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. This is the first preseason vote for both Truong and Ejim.
West Coast Conference Preseason Poll:
- Gonzaga
- Portland
- BYU
- San Francisco
- Saint Mary's
- San Diego
- LMU
- Santa Clara
- Pacific
- Pepperdine
West Coast Conference Preseason All-Conference Team:
- Haylee Andrews - Portland
- Ali Bamberger - Saint Mary's
- Yvonne Ejim - Gonzaga
- Alex Fowler - Portland
- Lauren Gustin - BYU
- Ariel Johnson - LMU
- Ioanna Krimili - San Francisco
- Myah Pace - San Diego
- Kayleigh Truong - Gonzaga
- Kaylynne Truong - Gonzaga
During the last 17 seasons, the Gonzaga women's basketball team has a conference record of 257-33 and has won 16 WCC regular-season titles and nine tournament championships.
Fans can get a first glimpse of this year's team on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Numerica Fan Fest at 4 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center.