SPOKANE, Wash. — Studying abroad is not always easy for student-athletes.

The Gonzaga women's basketball team decided to take matters into their own hands.

The team will travel to Barcelona, Rome, Florence, and Venice over twelve days (August 10th-22nd) and will play three games against foreign competition along the way. The team will also have exploration days in Vatican City and Lucca.

This is the first time a Gonzaga team has gone abroad, but Head Coach Lisa Fortier says this has been a goal for the program for awhile now. In fact, she said former Gonzaga Head Coach Kelly Graves used to send her in while she was Graves' assistant to Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth to ask him if their program could do a tour like this.

"We got face masks made that said ‘Zzzzzags’ on the front," Fortier said of how she told the team. "Gave them those and said, 'Well, you’re going to need these for the long trip to Italy.' They were really excited."

"I don’t even know how to put into words the excitement," said junior Jill Townsend. "Most of us have never been out of the country, so it’s a great opportunity to see a different culture we’ve never been to. It’s going to be something different, and I think the whole team is about as excited as we can be."

Townsend also noted during her interview that she's hoping to play a few minutes here and there during the tour, as she recovers from a lower leg injury suffered during the WCC Tournament.

There are a ton of benefits to doing a foreign tour, but one of the most obvious ones is the team now gets ten days of practice together before they travel. As stated before, they also get to play three games in Europe. That will definitely help the team come October and November, especially since a lot of the leaders on last year's squad have graduated.

"It's a really big advantage," said senior Katie Campbell. "Our coach was just saying it’s nice because we get the ten practices. We get to go through plays and get early experience before we have to do it for preseason and practice as a team for preseason. Getting just even three games, getting that as a team and a group together, it’s going to be really good for us."

"Biggest goal?" pondered Fortier. "I think it would be tied. It would be some team bonding to get to know each other a little bit. That’s the best part of traveling with your team, especially early on, is team bonding. Then also, I don’t know if I would value the basketball experience over the life experience for them because we’re regular people. There used to be a theme up on our campus saying educating the people the world needs most. It is about basketball but it’s not singularly about that. It’s about the whole picture."

MEET THE FRESHMEN

The newest additions to the Gonzaga women's team will also be on the trip. The three new freshmen are forward Eliza Hollingsworth from Melborne, Australia, and guards Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong from Houston, Texas.

"It's been really good," said Eliza of the move to Spokane so far. "It’s kind of like the honeymoon stage because you get here and everything’s new, new uniforms, playing with new teammates and coaches. Guess I’m still in that honeymoon stage which is really nice. Kind of waiting for reality and home sickness to set in. It’s been really good so far."

"It’s been pretty, pretty good," agreed Kayleigh. "Again, I love the weather. I’m still adjusting to the food because it’s different for sure from southern food. I’ve been keeping myself busy so I don’t find myself trying to miss home so much."