SPOKANE, Wash. — LeeAnne Wirth and Kayleigh Truong were unavailable due to ankle injuries but it didn't matter much as the Gonzaga women hammered Pepperdine 70-36 on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Jill Townsend led all scorers with 18 points and had her second career double-double with 10 rebounds. Katie Campbell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Jenn Wirth rounded out the group with 10 points and 10 boards, good for her second career double-double.

Gonzaga went on a 15-0 run beginning with 2:35 in the first quarter and basically put the game away from there. They held Pepperdine to just 21.5% shooting and the Waves only 14 made shots overall. The Zags made 29 shots in the game. The real damage came for Gonzaga in the paint, where they scored 32 points.

Jessie Loera also moved up to sixth all-time in career assists during the game with 395. She's now two assists away from moving into fifth all-time.

Gonzaga's next game is against LMU on Saturday at 1 at home.

RELATED: No. 16 Gonzaga women beat San Francisco 69-46

RELATED: Jenn Wirth scores 24, No. 16 Gonzaga women edge Pacific