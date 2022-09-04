Gonzaga transfer portal targets: Who could wind up in Spokane

The Bulldogs have been linked to a handful of the top transfers available in this years transfer portal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Saturday, Gonzaga basketball has one player signed in its 2022 recruiting class, 6'9" forward Braden Huff.

Freshman phenom Chet Holmgren is likely headed to the NBA draft, Drew Timme entered his name in the draft and we're still waiting to hear about the futures of guards Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the future of this team.

One thing we know for sure is Gonzaga will be hitting the transfer portal to build this roster and the Bulldogs have been linked to a handful of the top transfers available.

So, let's take a look at who could wind up in Spokane.

Nijel Pack - Guard - Kansas State

We'll start with what many experts consider the cream of the crop when it comes to the transfer portal, guard Nijel Pack out of Kansas State.

Pack was an All-Big 12 First Team guard after a season where he averaged 17.4 points per game.

He's arguably the best shooter available going 46% from the field in 2021-22, and here's the real kicker, he shot 44% from three point range.

He sounds like a Gonzaga Bulldog already!

Gonzaga and Pack have been linked together in recruiting talks over the past weeks. He would be a huge signing for GU and has three years of eligibility left.

Andre Curbelo - Guard - Illinois

Another guard the Zags have been in talks with is Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo. CBS Sports' David Cobb has him ranked at the fourth best transfer in this class.

Curbelo was a four star recruit out of high school and had a solid freshman season earning the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award after scoring 9.1 points a game.

However, he had a sophomore slump this season averaging 7.5 points per game.

He's a guy that has a lot of potential who can beat defenders and get to the basket, but he struggles mightily from three. Curbelo shot 16% as a freshman and 18% from beyond the arc as a sophomore.

Fardaws Aimaq - Center - Utah Valley

How about some big fellas? The third best recruit in experts eyes Gonzaga has been linked to is Fardaws Aimaq out of Utah Valley.

Aimaq is the definition of stretch five. At 6'11" he's an offensive minded big who averaged a double-double last season with 19.2 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.

He's began to develop a shot from outside as well, shooting 43.9% from three last season going 18-for-41.

Sounds a bit like Chet Holmgren, right?

The difference being Aimaq is nowhere near the defender Holmgren is.

Johni Broome - Forward/Center - Morehead State

The next big Gonzaga has been in talks with may be a better defender than Holmgren if you can believe that!?

Johni Broome, who will be a sophomore out of Morehead State.

Broome was one of three players in the country to average more blocks per game than Holmgren (3.7) with 3.9. He finished the season with a total of 131 blocks. His defensive prowess earned him the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.

Broome stands 6'10" and weighs 235 pounds, so a bit more of a guy you plug down low in the paint.

He can score it too averaging 16.8 points per game and 10.5 rebounds.

Jermaine Couisnard - Guard - South Carolina

The Zags have been linked to another guard in South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard.

The hang-up for Couisnard is he has said he's waiting to see what happens with Nembhard and Bolton before he starts looking into Gonzaga more.

Couisnard is leaving the Gamecocks after head coach Frank Martin was fired. He was the team's top scorer with 12.2 points per game shooting 41% from the field and 32% from three. He also averaged 3.2 assists per game.