SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball have agreed to a home and home series against the San Diego State Aztecs beginning in the 2023 season. The Aztecs will be in Spokane on December 29 and the Zags will make their way to San Diego during the 2024-2025 season.

The Aztecs finished last season 32-7 after making a magical run to the NCAA national championship game. SDSU is projected to return four of the top six scorers from last year’s team. They also added the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year in USC transfer Reese Dixon-Waters. San Diego State finished 2022-23 with No. 18 and No. 2 national rankings in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls, respectively.

This is the fifth all-time meeting between Gonzaga and San Diego State, with both programs winning twice in the series. The Aztecs held off the Zags in their last meeting, 72-70, at Viejas Arena on Dec. 22, 2017.

Gonzaga won the first meeting, 72-69, in the 1959 City of Roses Tournament in Portland. The Aztecs won the second matchup, 79-76, on Nov. 16, 2010, during the third annual ESPN Tip-Off Marathon. In the second game of the 2016-17 season, the Bulldogs cruised to a 69-48 win in Spokane during ESPN's Tip-Off Marathon.

