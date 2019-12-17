SPOKANE, Wash. — Is Gonzaga the best team in the country?

At the very least, after Gonzaga’s win against Arizona on Saturday, many national media members decreed that Gonzaga is the best in the west.

“I mean it’s true,” said Killian Tillie. “We’ve beat all the big teams in the west so I think we’re definitely the best in the west and now we’re going to have to prove it all the way until the end of the season. It’s a lot to carry but I think we have the team for that.”

“I agree. We’re playing like it,” said Corey Kispert. “We’re confident and our chest is out and our shoulders are back and we’re ready to take on anybody in the country.”

Anybody in the country, including North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Even though North Carolina fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday, getting a win against the Tar Heels is never a bad thing.

It would also be Gonzaga's first win against the blue blood program since 2006.

“Absolutely. Not only for me but for past Zags, too,” said Kispert when asked if beating North Carolina was something he wants to do. “They’ve kind of been the thorn in our side and they’ve had our number the last two years. Having a chance to have them here in The Kennel and control our own environment is a big key for us.”

RELATED: Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in new AP Top 25 Poll

The Zags will most likely take on a hobbled North Carolina team, though. Their starting point guard and star player Cole Anthony is out indefinitely due to a knee injury. He is averaging 19 points per game this season. The second best scorer on their team only averages 12.

It’s an advantage to the Zags to not have Anthony play but this is a team that hasn’t backed down from challenges this season. They’d like to take on a North Carolina team in their best condition.

“If he ends up not playing, it’s going to be frustrating for all of us,” said Kispert of Anthony. “We want to play against the best and be the best against the best. Whether he plays or not, it affects their team. We want to play Carolina at their full strength.”

RELATED: North Carolina's best player is out indefinitely ahead of Gonzaga game

Because of Anthony’s injury, Gonzaga could be favored by double digits in this match-up.

That’s not influencing Kispert, though.

In fact, he thinks Anthony’s injury could also work in Carolina’s favor.

“You can go ahead and throw all that out the window, man,” Kispert said about being favored. “Coach Few just said that they’re kind of a wounded animal and their backs are against the wall. We’re going to expect nothing but their greatest level of intensity and fight and effort coming over here because this would be a big win for them to turn their season around if they get it done."

"We’re not going to take anything lightly. No matter who they have on the floor or who’s sitting on the bench, they’re going to be throwing punches all night long," he added.

Killian Tillie is the last remaining member of Gonzaga’s 2017 Final Four team. That team lost to North Carolina in the national championship game. Fans can expect him to have a little fight in him come Wednesday, too.

“It’s a little revenge, deep inside of me. It was a tough one three years ago so I’m excited to play against them and try to win," he said.

Gonzaga has proved this season they’re the best in the west. Now, they begin their quest to prove they’re the best. Period.

RELATED: No. 6 Gonzaga Withstands Late Run To Beat No. 15 Arizona