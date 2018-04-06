Anton Watson, a Gonzaga Prep rising senior and Gonzaga commit, was among a list of 18 finalists for Team USA's U-18 National team. Watson entered the week in Colorado Springs, Colorado with 33 total players in attendance.

The 18 names will dwindle to 12 prior to the squad's departure for the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in St. Catharines, Canada on June 7.

Watson is currently a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. The 6-foot 7-inch forward led Gonzaga Prep to a 4A state title this past season. He averaged roughly 22 points and eight rebounds in 2017-2018.

