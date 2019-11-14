SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is known for their international recruiting. There are six players this year’s roster from foreign countries.

But domestically, Gonzaga cleaned up in one state this off season: Texas.

"I’ll probably be really, really excited to play," said Ryan Woolridge, a Mansfield, Texas native and current Gonzaga guard on the team playing at Texas A&M this Friday. "Just to be back home with all the people and all the friends and family that are there."

Woolridge says he has 13 ticket requests for the game three hours away from his hometown.

It’s a similar story for Gonzaga freshman and Richardson, Texas native Drew Timme.

"I can’t wait," said Drew. "I know all my family and friends are coming down so it’s going to be great to play in front of them again. I know we got Admon and Ryan too so it might end up being a bit of a home game for us."

However, this game is more than a visit to his home state for the third member of the Texas trio.

"Admon knows a lot of the players and he’ll have some blood right there," said Woolridge. "That’ll be fun."

For Gilder, this game at Texas A&M is a little more personal than most.

"I called it my home for a moment," recounted Gilder.

The guard transferred to Gonzaga from Texas A&M this off season.

"We wired up, we wired up most definitely to get the win," said Gilder of the Aggies versus Bulldogs match up. "It’s just another game on the list and at the end of the day we’ve got to knock them off."

As you would imagine, for someone a few months removed from a program, the connections still run deep.

"Those are my brothers," said the grad transfer. "I Facetime almost every week. I Facetimed them last night actually. They're just looking forward to it and being able to see me because we created a bond when I was there. At the end of the day, we’re going to be brothers for life."

The trip also offers an important moment for Admon off the court: Seeing his daughter.

"It’s been since August so just to be able to see her smile and see her face and see her in some Gonzaga gear, it’s going to make me happy."

Admon knows Friday will have its ups and downs, but it also provides him an opportunity he’ll never have again.

"I know it’s going to be emotional a little bit, talking trash and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I’m just glad I get to step in that arena and play one more time at Reed Arena."