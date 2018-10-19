SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University's men's basketball team is the unanimous favorite to win the West Coast Conference regular season title, according to the annual WCC coaches poll.

The Bulldogs received the maximum nine first place votes out of ten coaches and 81 points.

RELATED: Katz has Gonzaga at no. 1 in 'Power 36 Ranking'

The poll and all-conference team were announced Thursday at the Orleans arena in Las Vegas – site of the 2019 WCC Basketball Championships.

Gonzaga is fresh off the program's 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and fourth straight march to the Sweet 16.

Several Gonzaga players also earned spots on the Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American First Team, including junior forward Rui Hachimura, senior Guard Josh Perkins, junior forward Killian Tille and sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr.

RELATED: Gonzaga basketball center forward Jacob Larsen will sit out this season

Perkins was also named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list earlier in the week and Norvell earned a spot on the Jerry West Award watch list.

Gonzaga rivals Saint Mary's in Moraga, California, and Brigham Young University were picked second and third in the preseason poll with 68 points.

To view the full preseason poll and All-American First Team, you can visit the WCC website.

© 2018 KREM