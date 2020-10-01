SAN DIEGO — Joel Ayayi had 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17, and Admon Gilder added twelve as No. 1 Gonzaga blew San Diego out of their own gym on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs led 53-16 at the half. They ended the half on a 43-11 run.

The Zags shot 48% from the field and 39% from three. They also held San Diego to 33% shooting from the field and 18% shooting from three.

Twelve of the 13 players who played for the Zags scored in the contest.

Gonzaga also doubled the amount of assists San Diego had on the evening. The Bulldogs had 22 while Torreros had 11.

Gonzaga also cleaned up on the glass, out rebounding San Diego 48-26.

The Bulldogs' next game is at Loyola Marymount University on 1 PM on Saturday. The game will be broadcast locally on KAYU.

RELATED: No. 16 Gonzaga women beat St. Mary's 74-49

RELATED: Will Graves continues family tradition with Gonzaga basketball

RELATED: 'Our only goal next year is a national championship': Catching up with Gonzaga's Tricky Trio