SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press preseason poll.

The poll was released on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Kansas and Kentucky are sitting at No. 1 and No. 2. The University of Washington Huskies also made the last spot on the Top 25 poll.

Gonzaga will take on Central Washington University at its first home game of the season on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in McCarthey Athletic Center.

Earlier this month, the team announced that center forward Jacob Larsen will leave the team. Mark Few, Gonzaga’s head basketball coach, said the 6 ’11 red shirt sophomore left the team for personal reasons. Few also said while he will no longer play basketball for Gonzaga, he will still attend school there.

For a full Gonzaga basketball schedule, visit the Gonzaga Athletics website.

